Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BABA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,523,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,564,836. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

