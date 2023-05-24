Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

SLB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 2,851,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,457. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

