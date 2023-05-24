HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HEICO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

