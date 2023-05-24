Head to Head Review: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) vs. Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 1.25 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Upexi and Hero Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upexi.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -4.17% 2.86% 1.49% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -125.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Upexi and Hero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.08%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Summary

Upexi beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

