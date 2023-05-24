Head to Head Comparison: MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) & John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MidCap Financial Investment and John Hancock Income Securities Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 John Hancock Income Securities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than John Hancock Income Securities Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.26 $1.29 million $0.82 13.99 John Hancock Income Securities Trust -$42.00 million -3.00 N/A N/A N/A

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Income Securities Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 21.81% 10.42% 4.06% John Hancock Income Securities Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. John Hancock Income Securities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 185.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats John Hancock Income Securities Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Government/ Credit Bond Index. John Hancock Income Securities Trust was formed in February 14, 1973 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.