Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Down 2%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). 12,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £162.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.15.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

