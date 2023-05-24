Guggenheim Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $50.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

NYSE:FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

