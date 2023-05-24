Guggenheim Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $50.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.
Foot Locker Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
