Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $10.02. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 99,479 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLRE. StockNews.com raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $343.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.