Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares trading hands.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.