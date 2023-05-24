GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Goldmining Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,281,375.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $69,350.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,300 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $45,916.80.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. purchased 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT GLDG remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 871,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 628,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GoldMining by 930.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoldMining during the first quarter worth $235,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoldMining

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

