Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,332 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingles Markets Price Performance

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.