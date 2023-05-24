Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 7,800 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MA traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.36. 1,259,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $348.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

