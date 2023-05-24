Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. 76,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,030. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

