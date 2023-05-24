Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Talos Energy worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 244.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 881,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 737,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 715,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,422. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

