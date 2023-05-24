Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,336,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after buying an additional 432,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 2,902,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 293,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

