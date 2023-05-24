Globeflex Capital L P Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries makes up about 1.1% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.53% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

WGO stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. 163,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,912. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

