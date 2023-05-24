Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock traded down $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $238.52. 94,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,575. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.