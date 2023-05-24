Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.29% of Universal Logistics worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. 8,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,969. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.