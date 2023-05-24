Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 63,562 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.9 %

WY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,280. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

