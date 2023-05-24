Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.87

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.87 and traded as high as $29.00. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 49,146 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

