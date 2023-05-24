Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY24 guidance at $5.10-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $5.10-$5.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCO opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Genesco has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $66.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

