GDS (GDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDS Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GDS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 407,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 56.9% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 594,881 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

