Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,773,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,102,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $678.56 million, a P/E ratio of 273.27 and a beta of -0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

