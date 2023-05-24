G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

G6 Materials Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

