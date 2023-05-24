FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BrainsWay Ltd. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 53.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of BWAY opened at $1.54 on Monday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

