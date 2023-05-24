FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lumina Gold Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lumina Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumina Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

