Fusion Capital LLC Sells 292 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 11,557,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

