Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,840,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. 1,340,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

