Fusion Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Starbucks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 226,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

SBUX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.43. 2,190,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.