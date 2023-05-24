Fusion Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 744 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

