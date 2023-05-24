Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 5,219 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 4,650,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,888,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

