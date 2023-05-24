Front Street Capital Management Inc. Takes $22.66 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,000. General Electric makes up approximately 5.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. 2,455,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

