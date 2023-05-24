Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. The Container Store Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 5.29% of The Container Store Group worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 403,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $119.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

