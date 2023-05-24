Fosse Capital Partners LLP Buys 31,720 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fosse Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 14.0% of Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 7,209,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,201,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

