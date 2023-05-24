Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.90. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.91.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.