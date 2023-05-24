Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Trading 165,000% Higher

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR – Get Rating) traded up 165,000% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Fortem Resources Stock Up 165,000.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortem Resources (FTMR)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.