Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.20. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.