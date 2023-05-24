Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.20. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.