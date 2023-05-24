Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.20. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

