First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $100.93. 71,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 149,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
