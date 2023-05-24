First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEWGet Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $100.93. 71,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 149,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

