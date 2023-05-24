First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.15 and last traded at $100.93. 71,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 149,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.