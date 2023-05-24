First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

