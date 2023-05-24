Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,910 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.40. 1,434,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.