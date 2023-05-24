Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Up 10%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 20,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Financial Gravity Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Financial Gravity Companies

Financial Gravity Cos., Inc engages in the provision of tax, investment, business, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Tax Services and Financial Advisory Services, Brokerage and Wealth Management Services, and Investment Advisory Services. Its other products and services include insurance and other miscellaneous products and services.

