Financial Contrast: Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31% Antero Resources 29.24% 23.30% 11.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.44 $631.51 million $49.51 0.92 Antero Resources $7.79 billion 0.91 $1.90 billion $7.01 3.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Antero Resources 0 7 6 0 2.46

Vital Energy currently has a consensus price target of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.50%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $36.08, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Vital Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Vital Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The Marketing segment refers to marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity. The Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream segment represents midstream services. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

