Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $193.07 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $193.07 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,884,507 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

