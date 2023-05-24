Fei USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $522,965.83 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.08 million and approximately $522,965.83 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,173.41 or 0.99951321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,653 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95848967 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $533,899.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

