FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.60 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $83.74 million and $747,443.28 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.68507448 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,050.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

