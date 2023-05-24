Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 214,828 call options on the company. This is an increase of 18,979% compared to the average daily volume of 1,126 call options.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.