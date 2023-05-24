Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (AZO, BJ, BOC, DE, FINMY, GPRE, MPC, NAT, NLY, NOA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 23rd:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $85.00.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $460.00.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $15.20 to $17.80.

