Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (AZO, BJ, BOC, DE, FINMY, GPRE, MPC, NAT, NLY, NOA)

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 23rd:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $85.00.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $460.00.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $15.20 to $17.80.

