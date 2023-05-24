EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $141.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $113.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.