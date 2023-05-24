Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $5.06 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Energi has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $111,850.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,883,650 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

