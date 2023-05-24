Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,530 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,585 ($19.71) to GBX 1,530 ($19.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF stock remained flat at $13.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Energean has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.